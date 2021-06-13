Analysts Issue Forecasts for REV Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of REV Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for REV Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

REV Group stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. REV Group has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 2.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,917.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 47,742 shares of company stock valued at $792,617 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in REV Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in REV Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in REV Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 150,134 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in REV Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 46,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in REV Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after buying an additional 457,429 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

