Analysts Set Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Price Target at €153.08

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €153.08 ($180.09).

Several research firms have commented on DHER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

DHER traded up €1.15 ($1.35) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €111.05 ($130.65). 351,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €82.08 ($96.56) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €117.53.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

