Analysts Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Price Target at $21.25

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47. The company has a market cap of $942.05 million and a P/E ratio of 34.65. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). As a group, analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gillson Capital LP boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 12.2% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 309,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,949,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,052,000 after purchasing an additional 122,306 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

