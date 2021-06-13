Analysts Set PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT at $65.73

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,130 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,996,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,875,000 after purchasing an additional 977,858 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 95.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,101,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,828,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,897,000 after purchasing an additional 285,694 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

