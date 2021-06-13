Analysts Set Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Target Price at $11.00

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCFLF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Schaeffler stock remained flat at $$9.69 during trading hours on Friday. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

