Analysts Set Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target at $132.00

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

TWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

TWST stock opened at $114.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 0.69. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $35.80 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.25.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 19,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $2,731,237.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 420,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,792,775.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $35,798.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,627 shares of company stock valued at $14,451,199 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

