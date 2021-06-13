Analyzing The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) & Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) and The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Japan Tobacco and The Weir Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Tobacco 0 1 0 0 2.00 The Weir Group 0 5 6 0 2.55

Profitability

This table compares Japan Tobacco and The Weir Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Tobacco 14.79% 12.15% 5.88% The Weir Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Japan Tobacco and The Weir Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Tobacco $19.61 billion 1.81 $2.92 billion $0.82 12.17 The Weir Group $2.52 billion 2.92 -$192.09 million $0.48 29.58

Japan Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than The Weir Group. Japan Tobacco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Weir Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of The Weir Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Japan Tobacco has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Weir Group has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc., a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands. The company also provides reduced-risk products, including tobacco-infused vapor and heated tobacco products, E-Vapor products, etc. under the Ploom, Logic, Ploom TECH, Ploom TECH+, and Ploom S brands. In addition, it researches and develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs in the fields of metabolic, viral infection, and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. Further, the company provides staple food products, such as frozen noodles and okonomiyaki, frozen and packed cooked rice, and frozen baked bread; ambient processed foods; bakery products; and seasonings, including yeast extracts and oyster sauce. Japan Tobacco Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure. The company offers its products under the Accumin, Aspir, Cavex, Delta Industrial, Enduron, Floway, GEHO, Gemex, Hydrau-Flo, Isodry, Isogate, Lewis, Linatex, Multiflo, Synertrex, Trio, Vulco, FusionCast, and Warman brands. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Australia, South America, the Middle East, Europe, and FSU. The Weir Group PLC was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.