Analyzing Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.5, indicating that its stock price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Vista Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $13.06 billion 3.38 -$324.73 million ($0.43) -86.53 Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.20 -$102.75 million ($1.00) -3.77

Vista Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canadian Natural Resources. Canadian Natural Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Vista Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 11.49% 2.27% 0.99% Vista Oil & Gas -24.19% -11.88% -4.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Canadian Natural Resources and Vista Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 3 14 0 2.82 Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus target price of $45.75, indicating a potential upside of 22.95%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Vista Oil & Gas.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Vista Oil & Gas on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2020, the company had total proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves were 10,528 million barrels (MMbbl); total proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves were 13,271 MMbbl; proved natural gas reserves were 9,465 billion cubic feet (Bcf); and total proved plus probable natural gas reserves were 15,922 Bcf. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

