Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Update

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the May 13th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Andritz stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.48. Andritz has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $48.20.
Andritz Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.