Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANGPY opened at $20.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.53. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $26.06.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, chrome, and gold.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.