AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a growth of 1,177.8% from the May 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AnPac Bio-Medical Science alerts:

Shares of ANPC opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.91. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that AnPac Bio-Medical Science will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.