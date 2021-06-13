Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR) Insider Stephen (Steve) Denaro Buys 5,000 Shares

Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR) insider Stephen (Steve) Denaro bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$8.01 ($5.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,045.00 ($28,603.57).

About Anteris Technologies

Anteris Technologies Ltd operates as a structural heart company. The company offers ADAPT technology, which re-engineers xenograft tissue into a pure collagen scaffold; and develops DurAVRTM, a 3D single piece aortic valve for the treatment of aortic stenosis. It also researches and develops regenerative medicine and immunotherapies.

