Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 394,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 298,129 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,521,000 after purchasing an additional 210,231 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APOG. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $42,267.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $39.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $42.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

