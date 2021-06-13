Appili Therapeutics (APLIF) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: APLIF) is one of 837 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Appili Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Appili Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Appili Therapeutics $150,000.00 -$4.07 million -5.92 Appili Therapeutics Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -2.86

Appili Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Appili Therapeutics. Appili Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Appili Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appili Therapeutics N/A -60.90% -51.68% Appili Therapeutics Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Appili Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appili Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Appili Therapeutics Competitors 4616 17618 38797 766 2.58

Appili Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 252.11%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 47.35%. Given Appili Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Appili Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Appili Therapeutics rivals beat Appili Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

Appili Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis. Appili Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

