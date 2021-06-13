Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 83,700 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.7% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Apple were worth $95,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.35 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.