Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,391,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,933 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.3% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $536,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,790,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,769,000 after buying an additional 21,455 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 79,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,767,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C J Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

