Apron Network (APN) Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, Apron Network has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Apron Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0840 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apron Network has a market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00057530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00022596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.70 or 0.00782735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00085275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.78 or 0.08085081 BTC.

Apron Network Coin Profile

APN is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Apron Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apron Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

