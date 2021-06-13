Arcblock (ABT) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $12.08 million and $4.04 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arcblock has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

