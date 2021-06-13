Ares Management Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Ares Management has raised its dividend by 41.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ares Management has a payout ratio of 84.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Ares Management to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.9%.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of ARES opened at $59.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.80.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.