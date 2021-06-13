Argent Trust Co Decreases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Stryker by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $52,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.18.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYK opened at $255.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.