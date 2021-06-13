Argent Trust Co Grows Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after buying an additional 12,172,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after buying an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $194,238,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $166,137,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,219,000 after buying an additional 989,433 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $127.67 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $121.51 and a 12-month high of $128.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

