Argent Trust Co Raises Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,640,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 18,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.91. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.54, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

