Argent Trust Co Sells 11,754 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,754 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Baxter International by 57.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

Baxter International stock opened at $82.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.