Argent Trust Co Sells 408 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Argent Trust Co decreased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pentair by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,768,000 after acquiring an additional 179,115 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Pentair by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Pentair by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 40,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Pentair by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.25. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $70.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

