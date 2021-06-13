Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.21. The stock had a trading volume of 56,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $58.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.04.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 4,138.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 88.2% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 243,986 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

