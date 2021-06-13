Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 635 shares of company stock worth $4,209 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 576.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 200,200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,306 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.