Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Position Lessened by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $14,811,661.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,361,230.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $120.89 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

