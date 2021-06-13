Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,699 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 28,308 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.4% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211,961 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,974,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.3% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 25,512 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KGI Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $257.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $184.01 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

