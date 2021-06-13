Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Buys 250,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,262,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,343,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,145,215.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ASAN opened at $46.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.40. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.98.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth about $73,973,000. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth about $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 51.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after buying an additional 1,719,310 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth about $46,274,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after buying an additional 1,493,252 shares in the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.