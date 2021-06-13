Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Short Interest Up 1,642.9% in May

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 1,642.9% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of Ascend Wellness stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Ascend Wellness has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

