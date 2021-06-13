Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Short Interest Up 1,642.9% in May

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 1,642.9% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of Ascend Wellness stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Ascend Wellness has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.