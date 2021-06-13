ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $71.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. ASOS has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 3.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Grupo Santander downgraded ASOS from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

