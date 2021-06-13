Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to announce ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.60). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 436.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.14. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

