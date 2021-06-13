Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Assicurazioni Generali to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.35.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

