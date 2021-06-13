Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) Receives €16.97 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.99 ($19.99).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a one year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.