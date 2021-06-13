Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Plans $0.10 Semi-Annual Dividend

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Associated Capital Group has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

AC opened at $38.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.31. Associated Capital Group has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $42.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.76.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,302 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $89,847.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,327 shares of company stock worth $644,262. Insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

