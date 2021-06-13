Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Short Interest Update

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ARHH stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Assure has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $84.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.49.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assure will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.

