Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.47

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and traded as low as $2.85. Ault Global shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 3,839,309 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 76.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ault Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ault Global during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ault Global during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Ault Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ault Global by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

