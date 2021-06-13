Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.47

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and traded as low as $2.85. Ault Global shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 3,839,309 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.47.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 76.80%. The business had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ault Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ault Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ault Global by 83.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

