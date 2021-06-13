Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.47

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and traded as low as $2.85. Ault Global shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 3,839,309 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.47.
Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 76.80%. The business had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter.
About Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)
Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.
Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.