Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Achieves $2.52 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Avalanche has a market cap of $2.52 billion and approximately $98.72 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $14.61 or 0.00037568 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.00222006 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00034373 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009801 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.86 or 0.03435997 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 385,916,600 coins and its circulating supply is 172,412,662 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

