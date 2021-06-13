Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avast Plc (LON:AVST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 541.11 ($7.07).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.38) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

AVST opened at GBX 487.80 ($6.37) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.20. Avast has a 1-year low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The company has a market capitalization of £5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 465.58.

In other Avast news, insider Warren Finegold sold 68,132 shares of Avast stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total value of £325,670.96 ($425,491.19).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

