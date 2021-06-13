Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Avery Dennison worth $22,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 65.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $219.35 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $226.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.71.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVY. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

