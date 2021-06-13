Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avient has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avient will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.13%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Avient by 6.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after buying an additional 51,170 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Avient by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,164,000 after buying an additional 663,120 shares in the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,297,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Avient by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after buying an additional 28,783 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.