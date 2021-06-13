Axe Trading Up 27.2% Over Last Week (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $570,499.92 and $110,940.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.66 or 0.00815229 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000865 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

