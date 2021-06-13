Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.66 Million

Analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report sales of $122.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.40 million to $124.91 million. Badger Meter reported sales of $91.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year sales of $490.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $486.94 million to $492.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $516.32 million, with estimates ranging from $506.42 million to $523.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Badger Meter.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

BMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 2.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Badger Meter by 4.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

BMI traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.54. 48,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,536. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $111.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Badger Meter (BMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.