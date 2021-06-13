Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 233.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Baidu makes up 0.9% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,286,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,464. The company has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.06 and a twelve month high of $354.82.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

