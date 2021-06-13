Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Maria C. Borras Sells 7,097 Shares

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BKR stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.65 and a beta of 1.77. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 78.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 519,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 231,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BKR. Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

