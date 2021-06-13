Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Down 59.9% in May

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 838,500 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the May 13th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 2.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.