Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s (BBVA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 2,513,787 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,354,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,649,000 after buying an additional 2,124,561 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,859 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,080,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $5,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

