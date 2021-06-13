Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 2.5% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $358.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.47.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

