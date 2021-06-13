Barclays Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €161.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €135.55 ($159.47).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €142.20 ($167.29) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €130.21. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €56.72 ($66.73) and a 12-month high of €142.60 ($167.76). The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.